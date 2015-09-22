NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, dragged down by investor uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and as a selloff in commodities pushed materials shares lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 179.92 points, or 1.09 percent, to 16,330.27, the S&P 500 lost 24.25 points, or 1.23 percent, to 1,942.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.23 points, or 1.5 percent, to 4,756.72. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)