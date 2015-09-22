BRIEF-India's Canara Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 2.14 billion rupees versus net loss of 39.05 billion rupees year ago
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, dragged down by investor uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and as a selloff in commodities pushed materials shares lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 179.92 points, or 1.09 percent, to 16,330.27, the S&P 500 lost 24.25 points, or 1.23 percent, to 1,942.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.23 points, or 1.5 percent, to 4,756.72. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* March quarter net loss 8.1 million rupees versus loss 4.1 million rupees year ago