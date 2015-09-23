NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday, led by losses in materials and energy shares as weak Chinese and U.S. factory data added to growth worries.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.98 points, or 0.31 percent, to 16,279.49, the S&P 500 lost 3.98 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,938.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.98 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,752.74. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)