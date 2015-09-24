Hugo Boss stumbles on online sales drop; Apple suppliers under scrutiny - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Sept 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on lingering concerns about global economic growth and ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.92 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,162.97. The S&P 500 lost 11.81 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,926.95 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 35.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 4,717.42. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.59 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.