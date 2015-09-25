Sept 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expects the central bank to raise interest rates this year, easing concerns about slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 174.91 points, or 1.08 percent, to 16,376.23. The S&P 500 gained 14.16 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,946.4 and the Nasdaq composite added 47.78 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,782.26. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)