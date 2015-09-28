US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday after data showed a better-than-expected increase in consumer spending in August, adding to the case for an interest rate increase this year.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley added to the expectations of an early rate increase, suggesting the central bank could pull the trigger as soon as in October.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 107.37 points, or 0.66 percent, at 16,207.3, the S&P 500 was down 12.31 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,919.03 and the Nasdaq composite was down 33.30 points, or 0.71 percent, at 4,653.20. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
