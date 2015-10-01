BRIEF-Adlabs Entertainment seeks members' nod for issue of securities to QIB
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
Oct 1Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing activity was stronger than feared and investors awaited a raft of U.S. economic data.
U.S. weekly jobless claims data pointed to ongoing tightening in the labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.23 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,325.93, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq composite added 4.60 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,624.76. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
* Asian currencies rise on Emmanuel Macron's victory in French elections * Indian rupee is the top gainer on surging domestic equities * China's yuan is likely to appreciate in the next 2-3 months- analyst * South Korean won positive ahead of presidential elections on Tuesday (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 8 Asian currencies edged up on Monday as markets breathed a sigh of relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron was elected Frenc