Oct 12 Gains in utility stocks offset a retreat in energy shares on Monday, leaving U.S. stocks slightly higher as investors remained nervous about third-quarter corporate results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.3 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,131.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.46 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,017.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,838.64. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)