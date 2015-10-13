Oct 13 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday on renewed fears of slowing growth in China and worries about upcoming earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.97 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,081.89, the S&P 500 lost 13.77 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,003.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.03 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,796.61.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)