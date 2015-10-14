Oct 14 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed earnings reports from major U.S. banks and data showed a weaker-than-expected rise in September U.S. retail sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.07 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,066.82, the S&P 500 gained 0.13 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,003.82 and the Nasdaq composite index added 6.60 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,803.21. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)