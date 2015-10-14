Oct 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Wal-Mart skidded after issuing a weak profit forecast, dragging down other big retailers, and as JPMorgan slipped after disappointing results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 158.08 points, or 0.93 percent, to 16,923.81, the S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,994.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.76 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,782.85.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)