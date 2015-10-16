Oct 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, a day after hitting an 8-week high, underpinned by better-than-expected third-quarter earnings from industrial majors General Electric and Honeywell.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,171.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,027.1 and the Nasdaq composite added 3.99 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,874.09. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)