US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, a day after hitting an 8-week high, underpinned by better-than-expected third-quarter earnings from industrial majors General Electric and Honeywell.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,171.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,027.1 and the Nasdaq composite added 3.99 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,874.09. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide