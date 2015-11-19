GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, but on track for winning week
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level
Nov 19 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting hardened expectations of a December interest rate hike and data showed jobless claims fell.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.58 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,740.74. The S&P 500 gained 0.57 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,084.15 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 3.87 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,079.07. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
