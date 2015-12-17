U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, signaling confidence in the strength of the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.35 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,771.44, the S&P 500 gained 2.38 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,075.45 and the Nasdaq composite added 14.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,086.07. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)