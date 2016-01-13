Jan 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices finally rose on positive Chinese trade data that allayed concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.86 points, or 0.21 percent, at 16,551.08. The S&P 500 was up 5.65 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,944.33 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 19.38 points, or 0.41 percent, at 4,705.30. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)