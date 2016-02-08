Feb 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks continued to drag and oil prices fell, amid fears of a global economic slowdown deepening.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 103.48 points, or 0.64 percent, at 16,101.49, the S&P 500 was down 16.95 points, or 0.9 percent, at 1,863.1 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 72.90 points, or 1.67 percent, at 4,290.24. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)