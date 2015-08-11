BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
Aug 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after China's surprise devaluation of the yuan increased unease about the health of the world's second-largest economy and pushed the dollar higher.
At 9:31 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.56 points, or 0.58 percent, at 17,512.61. The S&P 500 was down 10.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,093.69 and the Nasdaq composite was down 30.64 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,071.16. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
