NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks ended higher Friday and the S&P 500 notched a third week of gains, helped by upbeat consumer sentiment data and gains in General Electric.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.56 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,215.31, the S&P 500 gained 9.18 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,033.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,886.69.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)