BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks ended higher Friday and the S&P 500 notched a third week of gains, helped by upbeat consumer sentiment data and gains in General Electric.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 73.56 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,215.31, the S&P 500 gained 9.18 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,033.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,886.69.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
May 5 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.