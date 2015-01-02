NEW YORK Jan 2 Last year was an ugly one for
the U.S. energy sector, and while the first trading day of 2015
pointed to continued weakness in oil, investors are starting to
look to when the sector might start to recover.
Crude oil prices fell 42 percent in the fourth quarter. The
fallout on corporate bottom lines isn't yet known, but forecasts
suggest it will be severe. Energy sector earnings are seen down
19.6 percent in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data; on Oct. 1, the consensus estimate was for growth of 6.4
percent.
While the flip in expectations is bearish, analysts say the
dramatic decline in the stocks means some investors are going to
start looking for buying opportunities.
"It won't surprise anyone to see profits fall, so if you
have no exposure this is a good time to step in," said Scott
Wren, senior equity strategist at St. Louis-based Wells Fargo
Advisors, which has an "equal weight" rating on the sector. "The
market is ready for bad news."
Investors didn't flee the group even as it fell in the last
three months of the year. A total of 85 energy sector funds
tracked by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, shows five
consecutive weeks of inflows dating to late November, with more
than $3.5 billion in inflows.
One of the buyers is Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S.
Global Investors Inc in San Antonio, who said he was adding
exposure "since these stocks are so cheap right now."
Matousek noted that the pain wasn't spread equally across
the sector. Denbury Resources and Noble Corp were
two of the worst performers in the S&P 500 last year, losing
half their value, while big integrated oil and gas firms saw
less severe share price declines. Exxon Mobil fell 8.6
percent in 2014 while Chevron Corp lost about 10.2
percent.
Linn Energy and Civeo Corp issued warnings
this week, with both citing how lower prices have led to lower
production.
Investors seeing the decline in share prices and concern
about overleveraged companies could bet on weaker players
getting taken out by bigger companies. The energy sector has
already seen one big deal, in November, when Halliburton Co
agreed to buy Baker Hughes Inc for $35 billion.
"You could start seeing M&A take place, since it makes sense
for the bigger players to start gobbling up smaller companies,"
Matousek said. "They've got plenty of cash on hand and can use
it to grow if they're not growing organically."
While energy shares are viewed as one of the market's bigger
bargains, that comes with bigger risks. The supply glut that has
devastated oil prices shows no signs of stabilizing.
"Certain areas of the sector have come down enough," said
Joshua Brown, vice president of investments at Fusion Analytics
in New York. "The big high-dividend companies, those probably
have, but the smaller companies? They haven't seen enough pain."
