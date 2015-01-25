(Updates with first official projection on Greek election)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Jan 25 The Federal Reserve could be
key for Wall Street next week as investors get to hear from the
U.S. central bank for the first time since a series of moves by
its global peers, including the European Central Bank's massive
stimulus plan.
Thursday's larger-than-expected stimulus package from the
ECB lifted U.S. stocks, helping indexes post gains for the week
after three straight weeks of losses.
But the increased stimulus measures from the ECB and
elsewhere globally, including the Bank of Canada, may make it
tougher for the Fed to move ahead with its own plan to start
raising interest rates by mid-year, lest U.S. economic policy
move out of sync with the rest of the world.
"Global central policy is not one of their mandates, but I
think they have to acknowledge it, because this is not just
global economic headwinds, this is actually the moves of other
central banks. They've got to take that into account," said Erik
Davidson, chief investment officer for Well Fargo Private Bank
in San Francisco.
Should the United States raise rates when other major
developed economies are being more expansive, that could boost
the dollar, putting further pressure on commodity prices - which
because they are denominated in dollars become more expensive
for non-U.S. investors - and adding to the threat of deflation.
The Fed is expected to reiterate that those global risks
have not yet put the U.S. recovery or the Fed's rate plans off
track when it issues its policy statement at the close of its
two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The timing of the Fed's eventual rate move has been a top
concern for investors. Stocks rallied when the Fed said after
its December meeting that it would take a patient approach
toward raising interest rates and gave an upbeat assessment of
the U.S. economy.
The sharp decline in oil prices that began last June and
worries about deflation could keep the Fed on hold for longer,
analysts said.
"It bodes well for the Fed to be patient," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York. "There's no inflation here; the problem is deflation.
If oil prices were to go lower, that could create more of a
problem."
THE ATTRACTION OF EUROPEAN SHARES
At the same time, more money has been moving from the U.S.
market into European stocks as a result of the ECB measures,
adding to concerns for U.S. stock investors.
Sharp declines in the euro, which hit an 11-year low
against the dollar on Friday, make European stocks cheaper,
especially compared with U.S. equities.
Flows into EPFR Global's European regional equity funds rose
to one-year highs in the week leading up to the ECB
announcement, EPFR Global said. Exchange-trade funds tied to
Europe rallied following the ECB move this week. The SPDR
Emerging Europe ETF jumped 3.7 percent this week, its
biggest weekly gain since September.
Investors will also be watching elections Sunday in Greece.
The country's anti-austerity leftist party Syriza will easily
win the election but may fall short of an absolute majority in
parliament by as little as one seat, the first official
projection of the vote showed
Underpinning the argument for U.S. stocks, though, is the
growing strength of the U.S. economy while overseas economies
have been weakening.
"European equities will likely improve in the short term,
but in the medium term equity performance is likely to be tied
to the performance of the real economy," Rob Waldner, chief
strategist at Invesco, wrote in a note this week.
Next week also marks one of the busiest weeks for
fourth-quarter U.S. earnings, with 141 S&P 500 companies slated
to report. Among them are several top technology names including
Apple and Microsoft.
With fourth-quarter earnings projected to grow 10.6 percent,
tech is expected to be a bright spot in an earnings season that
has been lackluster thus far.
Profit growth expectations for S&P 500 companies, now at 3.3
percent, are down sharply since the start of the fourth quarter
following a big drop in forecasts for energy company earnings.
