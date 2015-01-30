NEW YORK Jan 30 Stock prices in the U.S. energy
sector have been under pressure in 2015, and there could be more
bad news to come when several key players report their
fourth-quarter results next week.
The group has been falling alongside crude oil prices, which
are down about 60 percent since June. That drop has led to not
only weaker shares - the S&P Energy index is one of the
worst-performing groups of 2015, and it was last year's worst -
but also sharply lower earnings estimates for both the current
quarter and the full year.
To be sure, some see long-term strength in the sector, and
energy names are among the most undervalued in the S&P 500 per
StarMine's measurement of intrinsic value, which looks at
anticipated growth over the next decade.
But in the near-term, many analysts feel the earnings
revisions have not been severe enough, and that the bar, while
lower, is still too high for companies to clear. Further
disappointments could lead to continued weakness in the group.
Energy company earnings are seen tumbling 25 percent in the
fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, a bigger
decline than the drop of 19.8 percent forecast at the start of
the year. For the full year, earnings are seen down almost 45
percent, nearly twice the decline of 23.3 percent forecast on
Jan. 1.
Nick Sargen, chief economist at Fort Washington Investment
Advisors in Cincinnati, said it was common for earnings worries
to be assuaged as companies beat the lowered expectations, "but
this time, we're getting validation of those worries."
The weakness in oil contributed to Royal Dutch Shell
missing profit forecasts by more than 20 percent this
week. While some companies did top adjusted earnings forecasts,
including ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum
, both companies slashed their 2015 exploration spending
plans, a bearish signal about future growth prospects.
Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc also reported
disappointing results this week, with oil's weakness weighing on
its energy equipment division.
"In the past, we would have nervousness followed by a sigh
of relief. This quarter I'm less sure we'll get that sigh," said
Sargen, who helps oversee about $48 billion in assets.
Oil's decline is seen as a positive for other sectors, and
cheap gas prices contributed to strong recent readings of
consumer sentiment. Since Jan. 1, earnings growth expectations
for the S&P 500 overall have risen to 4.7 percent, from 4.2
percent.
The big name reporting next week is Exxon Mobil Corp
. Since Jan. 21, seven of the 18 analysts with an
earnings forecast for Exxon have revised estimates, according to
StarMine, with forecasts dropping by an average of 5.5 percent.
Two of three analysts with revenue outlooks have changed their
views, with estimates falling 7.3 percent on average.
Anadarko Petroleum, which also reports next week,
has seen similar cuts to forecasts, with 23 of the 29 analysts
with earnings expectations revising their views, for an average
drop of 9.3 percent.
"Shell was the only company we expected to show profit
growth this quarter, but it missed by quite a bit, which really
raises concerns," said Brian Youngberg, senior energy analyst at
Edward Jones in St. Louis. "I wouldn't be surprised if estimates
kept coming down."
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)