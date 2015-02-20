NEW YORK Feb 20 After a holiday-shortened
trading week that pinned stocks in a tight trading range,
equities are poised for a bout of renewed volatility as
investors watch the economy and the Federal Reserve for signs of
policy changes and economic strength.
Through Thursday's close, the S&P 500 was held to its
narrowest trading week since Thanksgiving as investors dealt
with uncertainty regarding a forward path for the economy and a
deal for Greek debt. Late on Friday, the European Union agreed
to a four-month extension for Greece, and a late rally pushed
the S&P 500 above technical resistance level of 2,100 after
several failed attempts earlier in the week.
The index was up modestly for the week, building on a
5-percent gain over the prior two weeks.
"The market has done quite well this week holding things
together," said Frank Cappelleri, technical market analyst and
trader at Instinet LLC in New York.
"You have a holiday-shortened week, you have low volume, you
have people probably taking a step back and deciding what we
have here - do we push higher at this point, or do we need some
of the extended areas pull back to a greater degree?"
With worries about Greece taking a backseat, traders next
week could focus on the slew of expected economic data,
including several reports on the housing market, consumer
confidence, the consumer price index and the preliminary
fourth-quarter reading on gross domestic product.
The data will give investors fuel to speculate on the timing
and speed of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve,
after minutes from the central bank's January diminished
expectations for a June move on rates.
On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives
semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before
the Senate Banking Committee.
"In the near-term, the Fed is pretty much out of the
picture. If you look at what they said (in the minutes), they
are in no big hurry to raise interest rates," said Jeffrey Saut,
chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
"I do believe Janet Yellen at her word. They are going to be
data-dependent. While we have had some softening, the general
trend of the recovery is still intact."
Retailers will also garner some attention as earnings season
winds down, and investors look for signs consumers have
increased spending with cash saved from lower gas prices. Macy's
, Dow component Home Depot, Target, Lowe's
Companies and Gap Inc are among the notable
names scheduled to post results next week.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)