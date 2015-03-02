(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Feb 27 The U.S. stock market has been
quiet this week - too quiet.
Wall Street has traded in a tight range of late, with both
volatility and trading volumes drying up as the earnings season
winds down and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's recent
Congressional testimony delivered no surprises.
While markets have held near record levels, there are signs
equities have gotten stretched and could be vulnerable next
week, when a number of key economic indicators come out.
If any of those, including the February payroll report,
extends a recent trend of disappointing data, that could shock
indexes out of their ranges and send them lower.
About 238,000 jobs are expected to have been added in
February, according to the non-farm payroll report that will be
released on Friday, down from the 257,000 added in January.
Separately, readings on both the manufacturing and services
sectors are on tap, as is a report on factory orders.
"Economic data will be the biggest driver of market moves
over the next month, and the key one is the jobs report," said
Jim McDonald, chief investment strategist at Chicago-based
Northern Trust Asset Management. "Right now, there continues to
be a reasonable amount of skepticism regarding the market
outlook."
Recent data has pointed to weakening conditions. Growth
slowed more sharply than initially thought in the fourth
quarter, while the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago
Business Barometer's fell to its lowest since July 2009.
The S&P 500 has not seen a 10-percent correction since
mid-2012. Valuation remains a concern.
The S&P 500 has a price-to-earnings of 17.4, above
its historical average of 14.8. On a forward P/E basis, most of
the S&P's sectors also look expensive, with financials the only
sector with a P/E below the benchmark's historical average.
"I'd have to go outside the stock market to find areas of
value," said McDonald, who oversees $932 billion. "There just
aren't individual pockets of the market that you would describe
as cheap."
Over the past five sessions, an average of about 6.26
billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms, according to BATS
exchange data, nearly 8 percent below the month-to-date average
of 6.8 billion. The S&P moved in its narrowest range since
Christmas Eve on Friday; it is also closing out its narrowest
weekly range since Thanksgiving this week.
Despite the thin trading, the Dow, S&P and Russell
2000 all hit record levels this week. The CBOE Volatility
index, a measure of investor anxiety, on Friday fell 2
percent to 13.61, well under its historical average of 20. The
volatility index for the Russell is also well below its
historical average, falling 1.2 percent to 16.06 on Friday.
"The billion-dollar question is, has everyone gotten so
complacent that we could see things roll over?" said Michael
Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors in San Antonio.
"If nothing changes, investors may just keep following things
higher, but the high in the Russell and the low in Russell
volatility suggest things could really take a hit if anything
bad happens."
Some of the market's biggest recent gainers could be the
most vulnerable to a pullback. The Nasdaq biotech index
has rallied for three straight weeks, up nearly 7 percent over
that period. Small-caps could also be ripe for profit-taking,
with the S&P 600 small-cap index up for four straight
weeks, gaining 6.4 percent over that period.
Nick Sargen, chief economist at Fort Washington Investment
Advisors in Cincinnati, said these sectors were "difficult calls
since they've had phenomenal advancements," though alternatives
were hard to come by given the headwind large-cap stocks face
from a stronger U.S. dollar.
"The market is no longer cheap," he said. "I'm not worried
about a selloff of 20 percent, but I keep waiting for a clear
signal that the economy is really accelerating. Until I get
that, I have to temper my enthusiasm."
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)