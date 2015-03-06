By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stock investors may be
bracing for further signs next week that the Federal Reserve
could increase interest rates sooner rather than later, with
retail sales expected to rebound after two straight months of
declines.
A pickup in retail sales could show consumers are benefiting
from sharply lower oil prices, but analysts say spending in
February was likely curbed by unusually harsh weather in parts
of the United States.
Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report boosted
expectations of a U.S. rate increase as soon as June, causing
the market to sell off.
The S&P 500 ended the week more than 2 percent off its March
2 closing record high, while the Nasdaq was more than 70 points
off the 5,000 mark, which it hit this week for the first time
since March 2000.
Comments from some Fed officials underscored expectations
of a June rate hike. Among them, Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker repeated his view that the Fed should
raise rates in June.
"The Fed is back at the top of the circle" in terms of the
investor focus, said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst
at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"I think they're feeling some pressure to show that they
really are data driven. The economy has been getting better, and
what I think they're trying to do is overstay the party to make
sure the economy really is better."
In the jobs data released Friday, unemployment dropped to a
six-year low of 5.5 percent last month, within the range the Fed
considers to be full employment. A Reuters poll conducted
following the report showed many of Wall Street's biggest banks
are more convinced the Fed will raise rates in June.
While a stronger U.S. economy is better for the U.S. stock
market in the long run, investors have worried that if the Fed
raises rates too soon, it could dampen growth in an economy that
has been slow to recover.
Besides U.S. retail sales, next week brings the preliminary
March reading on consumer sentiment from the University of
Michigan. Sentiment unexpectedly fell in February from an
11-year high, adding to recent worries about spending.
Apple, which rose 0.2 percent on Friday after S&P
Dow Jones Indices announced the stock would be added to the
blue-chip index this month, will remain in focus next week when
it is expected to unveil the long-awaited Apple Watch in San
Francisco on Monday.
Also on Monday, the European Central Bank is due to begin
its one-trillion-euro stimulus plan, an effort to jump-start the
struggling euro zone economy by buying bonds.
That could increase volatility, said Jeff Carbone, managing
partner at Cornerstone Financial Partners in Huntersville, North
Carolina.
"You look around the world and you've got a deflationary"
environment in many countries, he said. "A rise in interest
rates is knocking at the Fed's door, but there still doesn't
seem to be enough strength out there to make it happen."
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James
Dalgleish)