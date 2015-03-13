* Wall St braces for Fed to remove 'patient' language
* Dollar gains have increased anxiety over earnings
* Fed statement on rate hike due on Wednesday
By Sinead Carew
March 13 Forget the 2013 "taper tantrum."
U.S. stock markets are in the midst of a "'patient' panic"
ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement, when many
investors expect a change in the Fed's language that would send
the clearest signal yet that a rate hike is coming soon.
The S&P 500 has fallen 2.6 percent since February's
stronger-than-expected jobs report a week ago boosted
expectations for an interest rate increase as soon as June.
Stocks may fall further if Fed Chair Janet Yellen drops a
pledge to be "patient" about rate hikes in the Fed's statement
after the upcoming policy meeting. Most economists expect her to
erase that word as a precursor to starting rate hikes in June,
according to a Reuters Poll.
Fed fund futures contracts, however, show futures traders
still expect the first increase in September, putting just 19
percent odds on a June rate hike, compared with a 58 percent
probability for September, according to CME Group FedWatch.
With inflation still low, many stock investors are still not
ready for a June hike. This may change Wednesday, said Torsten
Slok, chief international economist for Deutsche Bank Services
in New York.
"Next week if she does remove 'patient' they could get the
wake-up call," said Slok, who sees stocks selling off further in
what he calls the "patient panic."
Some strategists see the market's decline as a short-lived
speed bump because the strength of the U.S. economy that would
trigger a rate hike will ultimately help drive stocks up.
Strategists and investors are looking to May 2013, hoping to
avoid a repeat of what became known as the 'taper tantrum.' At
that time, then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke sent equity investors
running when he talked about conditions that might cause the Fed
to reduce its $85 billion-a-month in bond purchases aimed at
stimulating the economy.
The S&P fell 5.8 percent between May 21 and June 24 of that
year in anticipation of tighter policy, while bond yields rose
dramatically. The Fed gradually wound down its bond purchases
and stocks rallied to a series of records.
Now, faced with the first Fed interest rate hike since June
2006, equity investors have more to worry about than in 2013
because a rapid rise in the dollar is expected to hurt for many
U.S. multinational companies.
On Friday, the dollar reached its highest point
against a basket of major currencies since April 2003, and is on
course for its strongest quarterly performance since the fourth
quarter of 1992. The dollar's 25 percent move in the last four
quarters has historically coincided with a 10 percent drop in
earnings per share, according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
research.
"That's exaggerating the anxiety," said John Praveen, chief
investment strategist Prudential International Investments
Advisers LLC in Newark, New Jersey.
While Praveen expects U.S. stocks to fall next week in a
"patient tantrum" he also sees a comeback and "healthy gains
over the next few quarters" due to economic strength.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Ryan Vlastelica;
Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)