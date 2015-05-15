By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 Investors will watch for any
change in the economic outlook from housing data and remarks by
various Federal Reserve speakers next week, while retailers will
take over on the earnings front as the first-quarter reporting
season trickles to its end.
The highlight comes at the end of the week with Fed Chair
Janet Yellen speaking on the economic outlook on Friday. Any
hint of a downgrade to the economy could signal a delay in
monetary policy tightening; central bank watchers now expect the
Fed to begin raising interest rates in September.
Yellen will be preceded by Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans, who will talk about policy on Monday and Wednesday in
Europe. The San Francisco Fed's John Williams takes his turn on
Thursday, a day after minutes of the Fed's April meeting are
due.
Yellen signaled earlier this year that the Fed will likely
start raising borrowing costs later this year, even before
inflation and wages have returned to normal levels.
"From Yellen, markets want to know whether or not she
continues with that direction," said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"Any color that you can give to the debate on expectations
for liftoff will certainly be picked up by the market."
RETAILERS, HOUSING
On the earnings front, the week's top billing will be the
world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart, which will report
early on Tuesday.
The results will come less than a week after data showed
U.S. retail sales were flat in April, the latest sign the
economy was struggling to rebound strongly after a very soft
first quarter.
Wal-Mart, however, is seen beating first-quarter
expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
Housing data in the form of starts and permits is due
Tuesday, while home resales are out on Thursday.
"If we have an 8 percent rise in starts to a million homes,
that would be a good sign that the spring bounce is back," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"If we fall short of a million, that doesn't augur well for
the economic recovery."
Housing starts are expected to have risen in April to a
seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.02 million units from
926,000 in March.
Home Depot will report results on Tuesday, followed
by Lowe's on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)