By Sinead Carew
| July 24
July 24 The battered energy sector may begin to
brighten a little as companies report second-quarter results,
but barring a big increase in the price of oil, the sector won't
be able to sustain even current share prices going forward,
analysts and investors say.
Oil prices have fallen at a much steeper clip than energy
shares in the 13 months since June 23, 2014 - when oil prices
hit a nine-month peak - keeping valuations high even as share
prices have plunged. The S&P energy sector has fallen
about 30 percent since then while oil prices have fallen 50
percent.
With the energy sector's second-quarter earnings seen doing
better than the prevailing consensus forecast for a decline of
almost 59 percent from the year-ago quarter, according to a
Thomson Reuters analysis, shares could get a benefit. The S&P
energy sector's price to earnings ratio is around 23 compared
with 17 for the S&P 500.
But the S&P energy subsector of exploration and production
companies is at its most expensive on a
price-earnings basis since Reuters started tracking the data in
1995. Consensus estimates for oil producer earnings this year
imply an average crude oil price of $65.19 a barrel in 2016,
says Fadel Gheit, an analyst with Oppenheimer & Co.
Oil recently has been selling for around $48 a barrel, and
oil futures trading is pointing at a 2016 average price of
around $54.
Gheit says roughly half of U.S. oil producers could run into
financial trouble unless oil surpasses $70 a barrel.
"The outlook for energy shares looks somewhat challenging
for now as the oil price implied in the shares is higher than
current spot prices," said Stephen Clark, senior vice president,
portfolio manager, Standard Life Investments, in Boston, a long
investor which is mostly on the sidelines for oil. "There is
already some degree of oil price recovery baked in."
The energy sector overall is expected to report earnings 3.5
percent better than consensus estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters data, which puts more weight on forecasts from analysts
with the most accurate track record. But there may be some
negative surprises as well.
In next week's reports Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil
and Murphy Oil are seen beating consensus
estimates while ConocoPhillips, Range Resources
and Occidental Petroleum could miss consensus, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
To be sure, commodities traders and analysts may both be
underestimating future oil prices. Investors have been
encouraged by signs of strong demand in the summer driving
season and cuts to capital expenditures by many energy firms,
allowing more room for profitability on those sales.
"There could be a trade higher for both oil prices and the
energy stocks later this year driven by falling U.S. production
and generally healthy demand," said Tim Parker, oil analyst and
portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price.
"I'm less confident in the coming years with the cross
currents of Iran and the potential for global economic slowing."
Exploration and production share prices remain especially
costly. Even after falling 25 percent since April, the
subsector's P/E sits at about 100 - dramatically higher than the
S&P 500. The previous peak for the subsector was under 70 in
1995.
"It will be a day of reckoning as we get closer to the end
of this year and people realize that average prices are not
likely to match current expectations," said Gheit.
"I'm not willing to make bets that there'll be disruption of
oil flow from the Middle East or elsewhere that will give us $70
oil."
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos, Saqib Ahmed and Catherine Ngai in New York, Noel
Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie
Adler)