By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 14 Investors will comb through
Wednesday's minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting
for indications on how the U.S. central bank will react to the
recent yuan devaluation and the further decline in oil prices.
The recent outperformance of bank stocks and
underperformance of utilities, both on expectations of higher
Treasury yields, support current market bets that the Fed will
raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade after its
mid-September meeting.
The performance gap between the two sectors widened in favor
of financials to its largest since May 2008 shortly after the
Fed's July meeting. But this week, following the nearly 3
percent devaluation in China's currency and a steepening decline
in oil prices, it narrowed to its tightest in more than a month.
Strategists at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said in client
notes in the past week that China's move may be the early stages
of a near 10 percent devaluation of the yuan against the U.S.
dollar over the next year. Such a move could translate to
a 5-percent drop in Brent crude, they said.
"Most likely, there will be more volatility in the market
and part of the reason is oil prices and the worry that somehow
the price of oil is a reflection of inflation and deflation,"
said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in
Newark, New Jersey.
"The lower goes, the more it is a deflationary
barometer. The lower it goes, the more difficulty the Fed has
raising rates."
The Fed mentioned "earlier declines in energy prices" on its
latest statement on July 29, and their downward pressure on
inflation. Since that day, U.S. crude has fallen more
than 12 percent.
PAST THE FED, FUNDAMENTALS
Even if the yuan seems to have stabilized, its 3-percent
drop against the U.S. dollar and the possibility of a further
slide will continue to be something to watch for highly exposed
companies.
The devaluation did hit companies in several sectors,
including high-end retailers like Coach and Tiffany
. Apple, which gets about 23 percent of its
revenues from China, according to Morgan Stanley, tumbled this
week to a near seven-month low.
For importers from China like Target, Walmart
and Home Depot, both reporting next week, the
tailwind is expected to be offset by the expectation of a slower
global economic growth, according to Michael Yoshikami, CEO of
Destination Wealth Management in Walnut Creek, California.
Estee Lauder, expected to post earnings on Monday, is
among the first high-end retailers to report after the yuan
devaluation. Its stock was on track on Friday to close the
largest weekly drop since late May.
"The whole Chinese luxury goods market, especially imported
beauty products, has been on fire for years, but in the last
year things have really turned around," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)