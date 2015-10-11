(Adds Stanley Fischer comments)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Oct 11 The financial sector, recently
a weak performer in the stock market, will garner the majority
of investor attention this week as a number of big banks post
their quarterly results.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp
, Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup and JPMorgan
Chase & Co - the five biggest U.S. banks by market cap -
are due to report results as the sector has trailed the market
in recent weeks and earnings estimates have fallen.
Financial companies are expected to show earnings growth of
8.4 percent, behind only telecoms and consumer discretionary
companies in expected growth for the quarter. However, that
growth is down from the 14.8 percent expected at the start of
the quarter, and down by half from the 17.8 percent growth
expected at the start of the year.
In the last 30 days, banks have seen their estimates
steadily lowered, with Goldman the biggest victim. Its estimates
for the quarter are down by 25 percent in that time period.
While the broader market has recovered from losses sustained
in the latter half of August, banks have struggled. The Fed's
decision not to raise rates, coupled with economic concerns and
worries about trading revenues, have tethered shares of the big
banks.
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Sunday
that policymakers are still likely to raise interest rates this
year but that is "an expectation, not a commitment," and could
change if the global economy pushes the U.S. economy further off
course, further clouding the outlook for banks.
The S&P 500 financials index has underperformed the
broader market, and has slumped 5.6 percent this year so far,
compared with a 2.2 percent decline in the S&P 500. In
the last month, the S&P 500 has gained 2.2 percent, but the five
biggest financial institutions are all flat or down.
The banks give an idea of the activity of mid- and
small-sized businesses, which can help gauge the health of the
broader economy, according to Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"Some people are saying we are in a recession, other people
are saying it's that summertime lull and I don't think anyone
knows," said Forrest.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to raise interest
rates in September is also likely to impact trading desks at the
banks, which could weigh on their bottom line, as well as desks
that did not anticipate the strong rebound in equities.
The market expects bigger swings than usual this quarter.
While the typical bank share move after earnings is about 2
percent, swings one-and-a-half times that are expected this
earnings season.
"Participants are bracing for a bit more volatility than in
past quarters," said Fred Ruffy, strategist at options analytics
firm Trade Alert in New York.
The S&P 500 has gained in eight of the past nine sessions
and notched its biggest weekly percentage gain of the year last
week.
Investors will also look this week to data on inflation -
one of the conditions the Fed takes into account when deciding
on interest rates - with the release of the producer and
consumer price indexes. The week also includes retail sales and
consumer sentiment data.
Overall, third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are
expected to decline 4.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data. That compares with just a 0.3 percent decline that had
been forecast in July.
