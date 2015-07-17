By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 Google Inc's strong
quarterly results, which unleashed a massive surge in its shares
on Friday, has investors feeling upbeat heading into next week's
tech-heavy slate of earnings reports.
Among the numerous tech companies releasing earnings next
week are International Business Machines, Microsoft Corp
and Apple, all of which are expected to show
growth.
Wall Street analysts expect earnings of the S&P technology
sector to grow by 2.7 percent for the second quarter.
So far, big-name tech companies have provided the two
biggest reactions from investors in this reporting season. After
Netflix reported stronger-than-expected subscriber
growth on Wednesday, its shares increased 18 percent, while
Google's results triggered the biggest one-day move in
the stock in more than seven years, as shares surpassed $700 for
the first time ever.
"Right now, investors are looking for growth and tech is one
of the sectors where growth may not be as great as they want,
but it's there year-after-year," said Dan Morgan, vice president
at Synovius Trust Company in Atlanta.
Investors will be looking closely at each major tech
company's latest innovations to see if new platforms and tools
have the potential to drive long-term growth.
IBM will open the week with its second-quarter earnings on
Monday. The company's recent analytics tools and cloud platform
will be under investors' microscopes, to see if these segments
can generate more revenue. IBM's shares have struggled of late,
with the stock down more than 10 percent in the last 12 months,
compared with an 8.6 percent gain in the S&P 500.
Apple and Microsoft will both release their figures on
Tuesday.
Investors are confident that Apple's iPhone will continue to
rake in profits, but analysts will be watching for the first
official figures on the Apple Watch. Some investors are looking
to see if the watch can make up for lower growth of the iPad,
which has faced numerous tablet competitors.
Yahoo Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Texas
Instruments Inc will also report earnings next week.
In addition to tech companies, a host of banks including
Morgan Stanley will report earnings next week, following
results this week from many financial companies in the S&P 500,
including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Financials have been inconsistent. Bank of America exceeded
expectations and Citigroup reported its largest quarterly profit
since the financial crisis, while Goldman Sachs reported its
smallest quarterly profit in nearly four years due to litigation
expenses.
Analysts expect earnings of the S&P financials sector to
grow by 19.1 percent this quarter, the best year-over-year
growth of any sector.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Leslie Adler)