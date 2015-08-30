NEW YORK Aug 28 After a dizzying two weeks that
saw a rapid plunge and rebound in equity prices, investors are
looking forward to a week of economic data that may provide
clarity on the likelihood of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike
and help tamp down the market's recent wild swings.
The economic figures will culminate in Friday's jobs report
that should reveal more about the strength of the U.S. economy.
Car sales, construction spending, the Federal Reserve's "beige
book" and jobs growth may show the economy is strong enough to
withstand the first rate hike in nearly a decade from the
Federal Reserve, despite worries about a hard landing for
China's economy.
Global stock markets were stung by severe swings in recent
weeks, stoked by concerns that a slowdown in China's economy may
be more harsh than anticipated.
But after confirming a move into correction territory, the
S&P 500 rebounded to score its best two-day percentage gain in
over six years this week, as comments from Fed officials led
some investors to believe the market turmoil and global growth
concerns had diminished the possibility of a rate hike at the
central bank's September meeting.
A September rate increase hasn't been ruled out, however.
Fed Vice President Stanley Fischer told CNBC during the Fed's
annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the committee
was "heading in the direction" of higher rates. Traders in
futures markets that bet on rate increases boosted September's
odds after his words.
"There is a narrative out there that Yellen's Fed is looking
for a reason to delay the rate hike; I don't think that is
necessarily the case," said Brad McMillan, chief investment
officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"If we continue this run of strong data and if the market
keeps coming back or at least doesn't keep dropping, that makes
September more likely."
After a stronger-than-expected revision to second quarter
gross domestic product and solid durable goods figures, another
run of strong data next week could bolster the case for a rate
increase next month. As of early August, most U.S. primary
dealers polled expected a September rate increase.
But traders also are also mindful of the fact that the
Chinese slowdown could hit U.S. companies and their shares
disproportionately in the second half of the year, with luxury
goods companies and industrials among the groups paying a price.
Thomson Reuters data shows third-quarter earnings
expectations have dropped 6.4 percent for the industrial sector
and 8.8 percent for the materials sector since July 1.
Should analysts continue to downgrade their expectations for
third- and fourth-quarter earnings in those sectors or more
broadly, that could make stocks more expensive, even after the
recent selloff.
"It is more important to the U.S. whether or not GM and Ford
can sell cars there," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"That is probably what a softening of the Chinese economy
could affect and it factors into the earnings of these
companies."
Should next week's data show the U.S. economy continues to
slowly improve, market volatility is likely to remain as
investors grapple with the possibility of a September hike and
its ramifications for risk assets.
"Markets and investors were nervous anyway about this
normalization anyway after years without a raise," said Peter
Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"If we were not in a position where markets are as jittery
as they are as a result of the China deceleration story, it
would be fair to say a rate move of 25 basis points would be
able to be managed by the world's largest economy."
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)