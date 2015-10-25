(Repeats from Friday Oct 23)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 25 The Nasdaq 100 index,
dominated by U.S. technology stocks, may set a record high next
week, helped by good earnings from Apple Inc expected
on Tuesday.
Technology shares led the U.S. stock market's recovery this
week from its worst correction in four years in August, thanks
to gains in Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft
, after the three companies reported
better-than-expected earnings results.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.9 percent to
17,646.70, the S&P 500 index recovered another 1.1
percent to 2,075.15, and the Nasdaq Composite closed the
week up 2.27 percent at 5,031.86.
Shares across Asia, Europe and the Americas all climbed,
boosted by Thursday's message from European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi that he was ready to increase the ECB's bond buying
program, and by an interest rate cut by China's central bank.
Factors this coming week that may provide further support
for U.S. stocks include a Federal Reserve policy meeting, which
is not expected to raise interest rates yet, a report on U.S.
third-quarter economic growth, and earnings from Apple.
The Nasdaq 100 index, including Apple, is just 1.5 percent
below its year high and 4.0 percent from its record high back in
March 2000.
Intel and Microsoft have seen their stocks
recover more than 30 percent each since Aug. 25, while Amazon
and Facebook rose 28 percent and 23 percent,
respectively.
But the 'underperformer' among these companies has been
Apple, up only 14.8 percent from its Aug. 25 close,
less than the Nasdaq 100's 15.1 percent gain in that time.
In contrast to Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon,
Apple shares did not post record or multi-year highs
this week, even though it rose 7.2 percent, the largest weekly
gain in a year.
On Tuesday, though, Apple is expected to report $51.1
billion in revenue, a 21.3 percent increase compared to the same
quarter of last year. Earnings are seen at $1.879 per share.
"The bar has been raised a bit on its earnings report from
where it was a week ago. The price action is telling you there's
more optimism built into it," said Michael James, managing
director of equities trading at Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles.
Options market action shows traders expect Apple shares to
move roughly 5.0 percent by the end of next week. The average
move for the stock the day after its report in the last eight
quarters was 4.4 percent, up or down.
"Will an above-estimates from Apple and raised guidance
help? Sure it will. But we could still get there without that
happening," said James of the possibility of the Nasdaq 100
hitting a record.
"The power of the moves in some of these large cap tech
stocks has been breathtaking," he said.
Chip makers were also among the top five percentage gainers
in the Nasdaq 100 since the index closed at its 2015 low on Aug.
25, with SanDisk topping the list with a 70 percent
jump on the back of a takeover bid from Western Digital.
The overwhelming leadership from established technology
companies is a positive for this market move higher, according
to Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"The last time the Nasdaq 100 was the market leader a lot of
it was speculative investments, but these (tech) companies
actually return money to shareholders," she said.
"Tech deserves the leadership; the stock market is rewarding
growth."
BIOTECH THE FLIP SIDE TO TECH STOCK LEADERSHIP
While technology stocks have led the market recovery,
biotech stocks have been a drag on performance.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index is down 3.5 percent from its
Aug. 25 close, and more than 20 percent below its year high. The
three index components with the largest declines in market
capitalization in the last eight weeks are Mylan,
Illumina and Biogen.
"There has been a major rotation out of healthcare and into
tech and it has continued after the recent earnings reports,"
said Wedbush's James, referring to strong results from Amazon,
Microsoft and Alphabet.
Biotech stocks were shaken in September when U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton first tweeted concerns
about drug prices and the selling spread to other areas of the
healthcare sector. Investors have been dumping shares of
everything from hospitals to traditional pharmaceutical
companies and insurers in recent weeks.
Since peaking in July, the Nasdaq Biotech Index has
fallen 23 percent, the broad S&P Health Care Index has
lost 12 percent and the S&P 500 Health Care Facilities index
is down 31 percent.
Fund managers now say they expect regulatory threats on drug
prices, disappointing earnings, higher interest rates that could
hurt heavily indebted hospitals, and the loss of the initial
Obamacare boost to business to all weigh on health sector stocks
this year.
