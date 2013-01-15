* Temptation to cash in on months-long stock rally
* Near-term protection a good bet
* Longer-term investment case still solid
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Jan 15 Europe's nearly eight-month long
stock rally is faltering as U.S. fiscal talks become fractious
and some investors are approaching the potential turbulence
without a seatbelt.
After the European Central Bank said it would defend the
euro in July, they forecast sustained market gains and traded
without hedging their bets.
While correctly predicting a trend that has lasted until
now, analysts say it might be time for them to take precautions.
"My gut feel is there is an element of complacency creeping
in," said Orrin Sharp-Pierson, global equity and derivatives
strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Now would be a good time to buy some protection."
The Euro STOXX 50 has risen more than a quarter
since that comforting ECB promise and those who got into the
rally early may be tempted to sell up and book profits ahead of
a Washington budget battle that could cause wild market swings.
And because so many are unhedged, any market fall could be
amplified, which makes it a good time to buy put options as an
insurance policy to lock in profits if the market falls.
"As people have progressively got longer of (bought) the
equity market, they will be looking for protection, especially
given the potential for shocks from the U.S.," said Nick
Xanders, head of European equity strategy at brokerage BTIG.
A deal in late December only partially averted the $600
billion "fiscal cliff" of tax rises and spending cuts that had
threatened to tip the U.S. economy into recession, pushing the
tougher decisions back to late February.
It also means that those talks will be tied up with
contentious negotiations about the limit on the amount of debt
the country can issue.
President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke have both urged a deal on raising the limit, but
concern over the outcome has contributed to several days of weak
trade in Europe.
While Reuters most recent poll showed most in the market
expect decent gains to be posted in 2013, investment banks
including Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs and brokerages such as
Cheuvreux have all recently scaled back their near-term outlooks
for European equities.
For those fund managers who had already chalked up a solid
gain from the market rally, Cheuvreux said a degree of profit
taking through February and March could prove "irresistible" and
lead to a fall of up to 10 percent.
Credit Suisse, meanwhile, trimmed its "overweight" stance,
as investor sentiment had become increasingly "elevated" in
recent weeks, pointing to a period of consolidation. Both cited
the U.S. talks as a potential catalyst.
For those who take heed of the cautious voices and look to
belt up, there are good deals to be had. The Euro STOXX 50
Volatility Index, which measures expectations for swings
on the cash index over the next 30 days, is at 15.70, near a
5-1/2 year low and cheap versus a five-year history.
The U.S. equivalent, the VIX, which measures
volatility on the S&P 500, is even lower, at sub-14, but Xanders
said both had the potential to jump quickly to the mid-20s.
"Look what happened to the VIX in December, when concerns a
fiscal deal wouldn't be reached really took off. It jumped from
around 16 to around 23 in several days, which is more than 40
percent."
WORTHLESS
Part of the problem for prospective buyers of protection has
been that near-term expectations of market moves, or implied
volatility, have still proven too pessimistic when compared with
the actual market moves, or realised volatility.
While the gap has closed in recent weeks it has meant those
who did opt to protect against a fall at various points since
last summer have seen their options expire worthless.
"You could be forgiven for thinking the market was happier
than it was, but only the really short maturities are a bit
cheap, the longer maturities are about where you'd expect," said
Hans Corsten, managing director of Dutch-based volatility data
analysis firm Sigma28.
Using a model to see if a particular maturity is expensive,
cheap or in-line with history, Corsten said a look at 30-day,
90-day, 1-, 2- and 4-year implied volatility on the Euro STOXX
50 against its five-year history showed only the 30-day
volatility was slightly cheaper, with the rest in line.
That trend was also evident in the futures market.
Futures on the VSTOXX , the primary way to buy
exposure to a rise or fall in the volatility index itself, show
an asset manager would have to stump up rather more to protect
further out, with April futures near 21 and August at 24.
"The term structure of the volatility is telling a slightly
different story. Beyond the drop in the short-term volatility,
the risks are being pushed back to later next year, with VSTOXX
futures still trading fairly above spot prices," Vincent Cassot,
derivatives strategist at Societe Generale, said.
In addition to U.S. budget talks, the politics of Europe's
debt crisis and tensions in the Middle East were among other
events that had the potential to trigger a spike in volatility
during the year, BNP's Sharp-Pierson said.
"Which one of these is going to be fine and which one is
going to suddenly spook the market? It all depends on what
happens on the day."
Whatever the ultimate cost of near-term volatility, however,
for BTIG's Xanders, long-term stock investors should look at it
in the same way they do house insurance.
"Obviously it's wasting money every year until that one year
when your house burns down... If you're long biased, it may not
make you money, but it could save you a heck of a lot of money,"
he said.