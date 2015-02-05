* Euronext equity trading volumes up 31 pct in month
* European equities attract big investment inflows again
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 5 Trading desks and exchange
operators enjoyed roller-coaster moves on financial markets last
month, but it is not clear whether the welcome volatility can
make up for cost-cutting by banks and brokers.
Recent data from European stock-market operators Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse showed cash equity
volumes rose in January, following increased volumes in November
and December. Market swings and rising inflows contributed to
the pick-up.
"Exchange operators like Deutsche Boerse are benefiting
hugely from the uptick in stock and market volatility, with
growing interest in exchange-traded funds and hedging reflected
in rising futures and options volumes on the exchanges," said
Edmund Shing, a global equity fund manager at BCS Asset
Management.
That is welcome news for equities desks at investment banks
as they release 2014 results -- Switzerland's UBS and
France's Societe Generale are due to report next week
-- but the gains might fizzle out.
"It's too soon to say," said John Colon, consultant at
Greenwich Associates, which provides market intelligence to
financial services. "There have been several false dawns when
volumes seemed to be picking up or were expected to pick up."
European stock market operator Euronext recorded a 31
percent jump in daily transaction value on its cash order book
for January compared with the same month a year ago, extending
gains over the past few months. Rival Deutsche Boerse
saw a similar trend.
Euronext enjoyed its most active day in terms of transaction
value in nearly four years on Dec 19. Some 15.98 billion euros
($18.3 billion) of its cash products traded, including equities,
exchange-traded funds, warrants and certificates.
The recovery in volumes at Euronext -- the operator of the
Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon Bourses -- is also visible
in the average number of transactions, up 25 percent in January.
Deutsche Boerse, the operator of the German stock market,
said the order book turnover for its main trading platforms
stood at 148.5 billion euros in January, up about 19 percent
from a year earlier.
Beyond the volatile swings in currency and commodities
markets, global asset managers are also betting that a European
Central Bank bond-buying plan will spark a multi-year share
rally.
Last week, European equities enjoyed $5.1 billion of net
investment inflows, the biggest weekly amount since December
2013, according to data from BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.
European stocks have attracted $7.2 billion in fresh money
so far this year, despite the rise in volatility, a boon for
stock market operators and brokers.
The shares of both Euronext and Deutsche Boerse higher in
recent months. Euronext is up 63 percent since mid-October.
Deutsche Boerse has jumped 37 percent in the past four months.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt; Editing
by Larry King)