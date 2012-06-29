By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK, June 29
NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. stocks finished the first
half of the year with a bang as investors welcomed news that the
euro zone is a step closer to solving its 30-month-long debt
crisis. Now for the question: Is thi s rally strong enough to
last for more than a day?
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their best daily
percentage gains since December on Friday after an agreement by
European leaders to stabilize the region's troubled banks, a
pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued
markets.
"That is the major question. Can this fuel a longer-term
rally? It can, but only to some degree if, over the weekend and
the course of next week, we don't see any major push back or
headlines that suggest that this deal is not going to happen,"
said Quincy Krosby, a ma rket strategist at Prudential Financial.
"But I don't think this is a major game changer. I do,
however, think that this is really the first time we got a
relatively immediate answer to what they (the euro-zone leaders)
are going to do about the issue."
Under pressure to prevent a catastrophic breakup of their
single currency, euro-zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their
rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks st arting
nex t year and intervene in bo nd markets to support troubled
memb er-states.
They also pledged to create a single banking supervisor for
e uro-zone b anks based around the European Central Bank in a
landmark first step to ward a European banking union that could
help shore up struggling member Spain.
PARTY TIME
Wall Street's previous reaction to euro-zone bailout
packages or other rescue plans had been somewhat muted. Initial
gains would quickly disappear by the day's end as investors
rea lized th at there isn't a quick fix to the region's pro blems.
On Friday, it was a different story. The three major U.S.
stock indexes jumped 1.5 percent to 2 percent shortly after the
opening bell on news of the euro-zone agreement.
By the close, stocks ended at session highs with the major
indexes up between 2 percent and 3 percent. The Dow Jones
industrial average surged 277.83 points, or 2.20 percent,
to end at 12,880.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
jumped 33.12 points, or 2.49 percent, to finish at 1,362.16. And
the Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 85.56 points, or 3.00
percent, to close at 2,935.05.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.9 percent, the S&P 500 advanced
2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.5 percent.
For the month, the Dow added 3.9 percent, the S&P 500 rose 4
percent and the Nasdaq climbed 3.8 percent.
But for the second quarter, the Dow dropped 2.5 percent, the
S&P 500 slid 3.3 percent and the Nasdaq lost 5.1 percent.
Despite the weak second quarter, the three major U.S. stock
indexes wrapped up the first half of the year with decent gains:
The Dow was up 5.4 percent, the S&P 500 was up 8.3 percent and
the Nasdaq was up 12.7 percent.
"The next question is whether the ESM/EFSF will have enough
capital and assuming they don't, will the ECB chip in by giving
it a bank license, thus leveraging its size. That is yet to be
determined," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller
Tabak & Co in New York.
"For now, party on and turn that hourglass over as more time
has been bought. But only the symptoms are being fought as the
underlying disease of excessive debt and lack of growth still
remains."
The leaders of the 17 European Union countries agreed on a
series of short-term steps to shore up their monetary union and
bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, seen as too
big to bail out.
To that end, the euro zone's temporary European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) and permanent European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) rescue funds will be used "in a flexible and
efficient manner in order to stabilize markets" to support
countries that comply with EU budget policy recommendations, a
joint statement said.
Any market reaction to further developments next week could
be exaggerated by lighter-than-usual volume. Wall Street trading
desks may be more sparsely populated because it will be a short
week. The U.S. stock market will be closed on Wednesday, the
Fourth of July, in observance of Independence Day. That could
break any weekly momentum when Wall Street resumes trading on
Thursday.
ALL EYES ON THE ECB
The market's focus shifts to the European Central Bank next
week as investors w ait to see whether i t cuts interest rates to
complement the measures taken by EU leaders to shore up banks
and bring down borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Most economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to cut
borrowing costs o n Thursday, July 5, at its meeting, which takes
place against a darkening economic backdrop.
But internal resistance to the central bank reviving its
bond-buying program remains high. The ECB has already loosened
its collateral rules to make it easier for banks in Spain to
access its funds.
"Investors have to be cautious because the market may be
getting ahead of itself. We really don't have any details. The
big question is still what direction the ECB takes next week,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
"It's (the EU deal) certainly not a silver bullet for the
debt crisis, but the market is kind of acting like it is. It may
set us up for another push down in the weeks ahead."
Stocks had enjoyed a run earlier this month on hopes that
global central banks would announce additional measures to
stimulate economic growth, which has been tepid.
On June 20, the Federal Reserve extended its "Operation
Twist" program to sell short-term securities and buy longer-term
ones to keep long-term borrowing costs down. But investors were
disappointed when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
who spoke at a news conference after the Fed's two-day policy
meeting, gave few hints that further monetary stimulus was
imminent, denting hopes of cheap money in the equities market.
European bond yields will be closely watched next week.
Madrid will auction three-year, four-year and 10-year bonds at a
primary auction on Thursday in another big test for Spanish
yields that are still not far below 7 percent.
France will sell between 7 billion and 8 billion euros in
long-term bonds on Thursday.
Next week's data includes the Institute for Supply
Management's U.S. manufacturing index and construction spending
on Monday, followed by factory orders and June car sales on
Tuesday.
After the holiday on Wednesday, investors will face a blitz
of economic indicators. On Thursday, weekly jobless claims and
mortgage data, ADP's private-sector payrolls report and the
ISM's U.S. services-sector index will be released.
On Friday, the government's June nonfarm payrolls report
will come out. Economists polled by Reuters have forecast a gain
of 90,000 jobs, with the U.S. unemployment rate holding steady
at 8.2 percent.