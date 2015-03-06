LONDON, March 6 Shares in Weir Group
rose to the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard on Friday,
with traders citing speculation that the engineering firm may be
subject to a bid after a slump in its share price in recent
months.
Weir Group rose 3.5 percent to 18 pounds, building on a 2.8
percent gain on Thursday, with several media outlets including
the Daily Mail and the Telegraph attributing Thursday's move to
bid speculation. The Mail added that a private equity consortium
might be preparing a 25 pound ($38) break-up offer.
A Weir Group spokesman declined to comment on the market
speculation.
($1 = 0.6568 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by
Atul Prakash)