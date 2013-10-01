Real-time equity news [E U] U.S. stock market report 1005 ET 01Oct2013 Total option open interest increases by 4.73 mln contracts --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A total of 15.4 million contracts changed hands in the U.S.-listed options market on Monday, resulting in net open interest growth of 2.18 million calls and 2.55 million puts, according to Trade Alert.

Facebook Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc, Micron Technology Inc and Bank of America Corp attracted the greatest growth in option open positions, data from Trade Alert showed.

The top five new positions opened include 78,000 Sandridge March 2014 $6 strike puts, 27,000 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc November $3 strike calls, 20,000 Phillips 66 May 2014 $57.50 strike puts, 15,000 Marathon Petroleum Corp April 2014 $62.50 strike puts and 14,000 J.C. Penney Company Inc January 2014 $9 strike puts, Trade Alert said.

0730 ET 01Oct2013-Economic and earnings diary for Oct. 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Economic data scheduled for Tuesday includes the final U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for September and the Institute for Supply Management's September manufacturing index.

Walgreen Co, the only S&P 500 company due to report earnings, posted results earlier on Tuesday.

