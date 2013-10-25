Real-time equity news [E U] U.S. stock market report 0937 ET 25Oct2013 Total option open interest increases by 5.59 mln contracts ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A total of 15.6 million contracts changed hands in the U.S.-listed options market on Thursday, resulting in net open interest growth of 2.61 million calls and 2.98 million puts, according to Trade Alert.

Microsoft Corp, Zynga Inc, Micron Technology Inc and Apple Inc attracted the greatest growth in option open positions, data from Trade Alert showed.

The top five new positions opened include 17,000 J.C. Penney Co Inc January 2016 $5 strike puts, 17,000 Zynga Oct. 25 weekly $3.50 strike calls, 15,000 Microsoft January 2014 $33 strike puts, 14,000 ParkerVision Inc November $5 strike calls and 14,000 Zynga Oct. 25 weekly $3.50 strike puts, Trade Alert said.

0701 ET 25Oct2013-Economic and earnings diary for Oct. 25 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Economic data expected on Friday include durable goods and the final October University of Michigan sentiment index.

S&P 500 companies scheduled to report include United Parcel Service and Aon Plc. Rockwell Collins, Newell Rubbermaid Procter & Gamble reported results earlier Friday.

