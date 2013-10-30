Real-time equity news [E U] U.S. stock market report 0932 ET 30Oct2013 Total option open interest increases by 4.93 mln contracts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A total of 16.4 million contracts changed hands in the U.S.-listed options market on Tuesday, resulting in net open interest growth of 2.52 million calls and 2.41 million puts, according to Trade Alert.

Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, Microsoft Corp and Polycom Inc attracted the greatest growth in option open positions, data from Trade Alert showed.

The top five new positions opened include 81,000 Microsoft April 2014 $33 strike calls, 63,000 Facebook January 2015 $47 strike puts, 58,000 Facebook January 2015 $55 strike calls, 47,000 Polycom November $12.50 strike calls and 45,000 Polycom November $12.50 strike puts, Trade Alert said.

0713 ET 30Oct2013-Economic and earnings diary for Oct. 30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Economic data expected on Wednesday includes the Automatic Data Processing October employment report, the September consumer price index and the Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate policy announcement.

S&P 500 companies still expected to post earnings on Wednesday include AGL Resources Inc Automatic Data Processing Inc, Allstate Corp , BorgWarner Inc, Computer Sciences Corp, Requity Residential, Exelon Corp, Expedia Inc, General Motors Co, Hess Corp, JDS Uniphase, Kraft Foods Group Inc , Lincoln National, Marriott International, Microchip Technology, MetLife Inc, Murphy Oil, Owens-Illinois Inc , PG&E Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group, PerkinElmer , Phillips 66, Starbucks Corp, Sealed Air, Southern Co, Visa Inc and Williams Companies.

