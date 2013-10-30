Real-time equity news [E U] U.S. stock market report 1442 ET 30Oct2013 KBW bank index draws call writing -strategist ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The PHLX KBW bank index attracted call selling on Wednesday, WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy said. The index, which tracks the prices of roughly 24 leading banks, is down 0.17 percent to 64.5.

On the options front, an investor sold 7,000 December 66 strike calls on the index at 95 cents each. "BKX doesn't see much options flow, but we occasionally see call writing on the index," Ruffy said, noting that the activity will create the largest block of open interest in the bank index.

Ruffy surmised that a portfolio manager with a position on a basket of banking names is possibly overwriting with upside calls on the index. The trade "seems to be expressing the view that banks will see limited upside through mid-December." The BKX Index is up nearly 27 percent so far this year, but the rally stalled this summer. The index is at the same level on Wednesday as it was four months ago, he said.

Facebook Inc is due to report quarterly earnings after the market's close. On the options front, an investor opened a massive January 2015 $47 put -$55 call bearish risk-reversal on Tuesday, which traded 64,000 times. The options combination was tied to stock and appears to be a defensive collar ahead of the report, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.

A June $45 put-$52.50 call bearish risk-reversal traded at $1.25, 20,000 times. The position is opening and probably tied to a block of 1.7 million shares that also traded on Wednesday, Ruffy said.

A bearish risk reversal involves the sale of calls to fund the purchase of puts. Separately, the largest options trade in Facebook on Wednesday is a 37,500-lot of November $70 calls at 11 cents and possibly a liquidating trade, Ruffy said. Open interest at that strike is 75,400 contracts.

1337 ET 30Oct2013-Dreamworks draw heavy options volume as shares soar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares of Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc rallied as much as 18.7 percent to a fresh 52-week high of $33.02 on Wednesday after the animated feature film maker reported third-quarter profits well above average analyst estimates following the closing bell on Tuesday. The stock has come off its highs to $32.17, up 15.70 percent on Wednesday afternoon.

Traders looking for shares to continue to hit new highs during the next couple of weeks picked up November calls on the stock on Wednesday morning, according to Interactive Brokers Group equity options analyst Caitlin Duffy.

This helped drive overall option volume on DWA to more than eight times the recent daily average with 3,827 calls and 2,342 puts traded through 1:31 p.m. EDT, according to Trade Alert. Traders positioning for shares to continue higher appear to have purchased more than 500 of the now in-the-money November $32 strike calls for an average premium of 95 cents apiece during the first 20 minutes of the session, Duffy said in a posting on the firm's website on Wednesday. Intraday gains in the price of the underlying shares now finds the $32 strike calls changing hands at $1.65 each. Duffy noted bullish strategists also appear to be buying the November $34 and $35 strike calls, purchasing around 400 of the $34 calls at a premium of 55 cents each and picking up more than 250 of the $35 calls for a premium of 30 cents apiece. Traders long the $34 and $35 strike calls stand ready to profit at expiration in the event that shares exceed breakeven prices of $34.55 and $35.30, respectively. Shares in Dreamworks are up roughly 95 percent since the start of the year, Duffy said.

1316 ET 30Oct2013-Bullish trades on Electronic Arts ahead of earnings pay off ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares of Electronic Arts Inc jumped 7.95 percent to $26.05, after the video game publisher reported a higher profit for the second quarter and an upgrade of the stock to "Strong Buy" from "Hold" with a target share price of $33.00 at Needham & Co.

The shares on Wednesday earlier hit an intraday high of $27.24, the highest level since mid-September. The stock is up nearly 130 percent since this time last year, said Interactive Brokers Group equity options analyst Caitlin Duffy.

In the options market, buyers of weekly call options on EA ahead of the earnings report are enjoying sizable overnight gains in the value of their positions, Duffy said in a posting on the firm's website on Wednesday.

Time and sales data suggests traders purchased the Nov. 1 $24 strike weekly calls on Tuesday. Roughly 1,000 of the $24 calls were purchased on Tuesday morning at a premium of $1.02 each, Duffy said. These contracts changed hands at $2.31 apiece as of 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT) on Wednesday. The $25 and $25.5 strike calls, expiring on Nov. 1, also attracted buyers on Tuesday prior to the release of EA's earnings after the close, Duffy said.

1215 ET 30Oct2013-Option bears take another look at SPDR Oil & Production ETF -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Option bears are back in the SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration & Production fund, which holds stocks like Sunoco Inc, EXCO Resources Inc and Range Resources Corp. Shares of the exchange-traded fund fell 1.34 percent to $70.95 on Wednesday. In the options market, one player sold 10,000 December $77 strike calls on the XOP to buy 10,000 December $65-$70 put spreads, paying 91 cents for the three-way trade, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.

The spread has traded 20,000 times so far on Wednesday and is an opening position.

Ruffy also said sweeps of the December $66 strike puts traded for 86 and 92 cents apiece and the trades represent new buyers, according to data from the International Securities Exchange. In all, 10,676 contracts traded so far in the December $66 strike put, with 97 percent of the activity on the ask price, Trade Alert data showed.

The January $68, November $70 and November $71 strike puts on XOP are also busy.

Ruffy noted that bearish trading was seen in the fund earlier this month as well.

"Some investors are possibly looking for a pullback in the sector after XOP rallied 30 percent year to date," he said.

The ETF set a record high of $73.74 on Oct. 21.

1128 ET 30Oct2013-Goldman Sachs: Buy calls ahead of analyst days in November -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derivatives strategists at Goldman Sachs Group advised investors to buy calls on a group of stocks ahead of the companies' analyst days because of the potential for large stock moves on these events. Among the names with upcoming analyst day events in November, Goldman highlighted calls on General Electric, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Monsanto Co, Denbury Resources Inc , Halliburton Co, McDonald's Corp and Xerox Corp as particularly attractive.

"The options market often misses the potential for volatility on analyst days," Goldman strategists wrote in their Weekly Options Watch on Wednesday.

In their analysis of more than 3,800 analyst days since 2002, the strategists found that in many cases these events can be as stock moving as earnings. They estimate buying calls ahead of analyst day events between 2002 and 2013 to date has returned an average profit of 23 percent, compared with the average plus-1-percent move in stocks. The return exceeds the 8 percent return for a similar call-buying trade before earnings over the same period.

"Year to date, this strategy has returned 38 percent, and is on track to potentially be the most profitable year in our study," Goldman said.

Goldman strategists said buying the closest to-the-money call five days before the analyst day and selling one day after was profitable in 11 of the past 12 years.

Of the more than 3,800 analyst day events Goldman recorded over this time period, 2,639 events passed their liquidity threshold.

"We believe the combination of low implied volatility and increasing growth expectations have boosted the profitability of this trade," the report said.

November has historically been the most active month in terms of the number of analyst days. Goldman identified 49 companies with analyst days expected over the next month, 31 of which have tradable options.

0932 ET 30Oct2013-Total option open interest increases by 4.93 mln contracts --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A total of 16.4 million contracts changed hands in the U.S.-listed options market on Tuesday, resulting in net open interest growth of 2.52 million calls and 2.41 million puts, according to Trade Alert.

Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, Microsoft Corp and Polycom Inc attracted the greatest growth in option open positions, data from Trade Alert showed.

The top five new positions opened include 81,000 Microsoft April 2014 $33 strike calls, 63,000 Facebook January 2015 $47 strike puts, 58,000 Facebook January 2015 $55 strike calls, 47,000 Polycom November $12.50 strike calls and 45,000 Polycom November $12.50 strike puts, Trade Alert said.

