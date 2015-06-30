NEW YORK, June 30 Wilmar International Ltd has
bought about 460,900 tonnes of raw sugar against the July
contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Tuesday, U.S.
traders said.
The 9,073 lots of sugar expected against the July contract
would be worth $125 million, based on its closing price.
The July ICE raw sugar contract saw a wild day of trade
ahead of its expiry, soaring 3.9 percent to settle at 12.28
cents a lb as traders raced to cover short positions.
The delivery was significant as Wilmar booked a record
delivery against the contract just two months ago, when the May
ICE contract.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernard Orr)