(Adds market comment)
NEW YORK, June 30 Louis Dreyfus Commodities
and CSC Sugar LLC will be the receivers of 761 lots,
or about 38,660 tonnes, of Central American sugar delivered
against the July raw sugar contract on ICE Futures U.S. that
expired on Monday, U.S. traders said.
The delivery represents $14.17 million worth of sugar, based
on Monday's closing price, and would be the smallest July
delivery since 1999, according to data supplied by ICE.
Origins were expected to include Honduras, El Salvador and
Nicaragua, three traders said.
The official data will be published by the exchange on
Tuesday.
Louis Dreyfus was expected to buy 492 lots and CSC Sugar the
remaining 269 lots. Neither company could be reached immediately
for confirmation or comment.
The small delivery was "not constructive" for prices, said
Frank Jenkins, president of Connecticut brokerage JSG
Commodities, noting the discount of the front-month to prices
further out.
The July/October spread SB-1=R widened during the session
to a discount of 1.60 cents a lb, the biggest since December
2009, from 1.30 cents previously.
"Given the buyers, it's likely going to be refined here in
the United States and re-exported to the world market," Jenkins
said.
The ICE July raw sugar contract finished down 0.23
cent, or 1.4 percent, at 16.62 cents a lb on Monday after
touching 16.49 cents, the lowest level for the front-month
since Feb. 28.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie
Adler)