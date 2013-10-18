NEW YORK Oct 18 The IntercontinentalExchange Inc is monitoring the impact of a fire at warehouses in Santos, Brazil, and will issue a response when the full impact of the fire is known.

A fire on Friday destroyed up to 300,000 tonnes of sugar and much of the Santos Port warehouses owned by Copersucar. [ID: nL1N0I80CV]

Raw sugar futures on ICE Futures U.S. surged on the news and uncertainty built over potential impact from the damage on a large delivery against the October futures expiry.

The exchange "will respond appropriately when the full impact of the fire can be determined," an ICE spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.