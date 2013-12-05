NEW YORK Dec 5 Global sugar prices must climb
some 11 percent to deter exporters from shipping to the United
States and leaving the U.S. market again overwhelmed with huge
supplies in the 2013/14 crop year, according to the largest U.S.
raw sugar broker.
World prices need to rise above 18.50 cents a lb to prevent
another year of ballooning inventories and more sugar defaults
from U.S. growers and processors, said Frank Jenkins, president
of Jenkins Sugar Group in Wilton, Connecticut.
Last year, for the first time in a decade, sugar processors
defaulted on government-backed loans which used sugar as
collateral. As a result, they relinquished large tonnages of
unwanted sweetener to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The default came as Mexican and U.S. production climbed,
supplies ballooned, and prices tumbled.
Jenkins on Thursday projected a 21.9 percent sugar
stocks-to-use ratio in the 2013/14 crop year that began on Oct.
1. That would be well above a U.S. government forecast of 19.9
percent, last year's estimated 18.2 percent, and the 14 percent
considered healthy for the market.
U.S. government sugar programs are designed to support U.S.
growers by buoying domestic prices. One unintended consequence
of this policy is that it makes the U.S. sugar market more
attractive to foreign suppliers if prices in the coveted U.S.
market climb while global prices languish.
The USDA's re-export credit swap program used in 12/13 to
erode supplies was "counter-productive to the extent it
pressures world prices," said Jenkins.
He said he expects U.S. exports to Mexico and the rest of
the world to climb due to the program.
Further, Jenkins pegged Mexican output this year at roughly
6.7 million tonnes, down slightly from last year's high levels
and in line with recent Mexican forecasts.
Even so, that is historically high and above the current
USDA projection of 6.5 million tonnes.
Mexico will export some 788,200 tonnes of sugar outside of
the NAFTA market, the country's traditional outlet for sugar,
according to Jenkins.
Another year of excess in North America will burden a world
market already awash in supplies from Brazil, India, and
Thailand.
Front-month raw sugar prices on ICE Futures U.S.
traded at about 16.70 cents a lb on Thursday, trending back
toward July's three-year low below 15.93 cents.
Meanwhile, spot U.S. domestic raw sugar contract on ICE
Futures U.S. were about 20 cents a lb.
While the U.S. premium has tumbled precipitously since 2012,
it could still lure sugar to U.S. shores.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)