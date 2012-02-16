MUMBAI Feb 16 Indian sugar futures extended losses for a second session on Thursday, hurt by subdued demand in physical market and rising production from the ongoing crushing season that began on Oct.1, dealers said.

* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.28 percent at 2,873 rupees ($58.28) per 100 kg.

* Prices rose 0.3 percent to 2,830 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Millers are under pressure due to weak demand and rising supplies. They need money to make cane payment to farmers," said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said earlier this month.

* "Surplus supplies are not allowing prices to move higher," said a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 49.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)