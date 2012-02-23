MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Thursday afternoon as rising supplies from
ongoing cane crushing and weak demand negated firm overseas
markets, dealers and analysts said.
* New York raw sugar extended its gains and rose to a 3-1/2
month high on Wednesday, in part due to concerns about nearby
supply tightness.
* The key April sugar contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 2,904
rupees ($59) per 100 kg by 1031 GMT.
* Prices fell 0.6 percent to 2,780 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Crushing is progressing very well in Maharashtra and
Uttar Pradesh. Supplies are rising every day," said an official
at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory based in Maharashtra.
"Demand is muted for the past few days, but it is likely to
improve in coming weeks. Temperature is rising in many parts of
the country. It will boost demand from soft drink makers."
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and cold-drink
makers typically goes up during the summer.
* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian
Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Feb.16.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1= 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)