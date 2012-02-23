MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday afternoon as rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and weak demand negated firm overseas markets, dealers and analysts said.

* New York raw sugar extended its gains and rose to a 3-1/2 month high on Wednesday, in part due to concerns about nearby supply tightness.

* The key April sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 2,904 rupees ($59) per 100 kg by 1031 GMT.

* Prices fell 0.6 percent to 2,780 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Crushing is progressing very well in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Supplies are rising every day," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory based in Maharashtra.

"Demand is muted for the past few days, but it is likely to improve in coming weeks. Temperature is rising in many parts of the country. It will boost demand from soft drink makers."

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and cold-drink makers typically goes up during the summer.

* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Feb.16.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)