MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian sugar futures rose on Friday, a day after the government issued a notification detailing terms for additional exports, though rising supplies from on-going cane crushing and weak demand capped the upside, traders and analysts said.

* The government on Thursday issued the notification to mills for the export of an extra 1 million tonnes of unrestricted sugar during the 2011/12 season.

* "The notification gave support to prices. Physical demand is weak, but quota is also lower for February," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.

* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said earlier this month.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.62 percent at 2,916 rupees ($59.43) per 100 kg at 1051 GMT.

* Prices fell 0.54 percent to 2,781 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Traders were expecting improvement in demand this week, but the market didn't see it," Bansod said.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* India produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Feb. 16.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 49.07 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)