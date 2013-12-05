(Updating to add comment, update prices in paragraphs 13-15)
NEW YORK Dec 5 Global sugar prices must climb
by some 11 percent to deter exporters from shipping to the
United States and leaving the market overwhelmed with huge
supplies in the 2013-14 crop year, according to the largest U.S.
raw sugar broker.
Frank Jenkins, President of Jenkins Sugar Group in Wilton,
Connecticut, said on Thursday that world prices need to rise
above 18.50 cents a lb to prevent another year of ballooning
inventories and more sugar defaults from U.S. growers and
processors.
Last year, sugar processors defaulted on government-backed
loans which used sugar as collateral for the first time in a
decade. As a result, they relinquished large tonnages of
unwanted sweetener to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The defaults came as Mexican and U.S. production climbed,
supplies ballooned and prices tumbled.
Jenkins on Thursday projected a 21.9 percent sugar
stocks-to-use ratio in the 2013-14 crop year that began on Oct.
1. That would be well above a U.S. government forecast of 19.9
percent, last year's estimated 18.2 percent, and the 14 percent
considered healthy for the market.
U.S. government sugar programs are designed to support U.S.
growers by buoying domestic prices. One unintended consequence
of this policy is that it makes the U.S. sugar market more
attractive to foreign suppliers if prices in the coveted U.S.
market climb while global prices languish.
The USDA's re-export credit swap program used in 2012-13 to
erode supplies was "counter-productive to the extent it
pressures world prices," said Jenkins.
He said he expects U.S. exports to Mexico and the rest of
the world to climb due to the program.
Further, Jenkins pegged Mexican output this year at roughly
6.7 million tonnes, down slightly from last year's high levels
and in line with recent Mexican forecasts.
Even so, that is historically high and above the current
USDA projection of 6.5 million tonnes.
Mexico will export some 788,200 tonnes of sugar outside of
the NAFTA market, the country's traditional outlet for sugar,
according to Jenkins.
Another year of excess in North America will burden a world
market already awash in supplies from Brazil, India, and
Thailand.
A fourth annual global surplus and weak Brazilian real could
push front-month prices on the ICE Futures U.S. into the
low 15 cents per lb area, said Jeffrey Dobrydney, Vice President
at Jenkins.
That would be below the three-year low of 15.93 cents hit in
July. Front-month March prices settled at 16.69 cents per lb on
Thursday, up from 16.68 cents a day earlier.
Meanwhile, spot U.S. domestic raw sugar contract
settled at 19.9 cents a lb, down from 20.10 cents a day earlier.
While the U.S. premium has tumbled precipitously since 2012,
it could still lure sugar to American shores.
