* Most of Pakistan's sugar export allocation sold- trade
* Sri Lanka is market opportunity for India
* Indian sugar prices expected to rise due to festivals
By Rajendra Jadhav and David Brough
MUMBAI/LONDON, July 2 A lack of Pakistani sugar
available for export and strong demand before the Muslim
festival of Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales
to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks
closing soon.
Ramadan starts on July 9 and is followed by three days of
celebration after it ends on Aug. 7. As it passes, the
associated demand for sugar will dwindle and India's domestic
consumption for festivals will rise, driving Indian prices up
above levels that would be competitive abroad.
Reversing a trend for imports, traders this week reported
Indian white sugar export deals totalling 75,000 tonnes in July,
stoked by a weak rupee and strong demand in the Gulf and Africa
linked to Ramadan.
Indian mills have chances to sell to markets such as Sri
Lanka partly due to dwindling supplies of Pakistani sugar.
"Mills in Pakistan have very little quantity to offer," said
Muhammad Najib Balagamwala, chairman of Karachi-based SeaTrade
group.
He said nearly three-quarters of an allowed 1.2 million
tonnes had been exported from Pakistan.
"For the remaining quantity, deals have been signed and
registered with the state Bank of Pakistan," he said. "If some
deals get cancelled, then other exporters will get permission to
export that much."
Pakistan was expected to return as an important exporter
next season as the outlook for next year's crop looks
favourable, dealers said.
TIGHTROPE
"Indian exporters are walking a tightrope," said Kamal Jain,
managing director of brokerage Kamal Jain Trading Services.
"Going ahead it would be very difficult to sign new deals."
A senior London-based analyst with a trade house said he was
surprised to hear of recent Indian export business.
"The domestic market is paying more than the world market
could or should be paying," the analyst said.
An exporter based in Mumbai, who sold a few cargoes to Sri
Lanka for July shipment, saw limited scope for Indian exports in
coming months.
"The maximum, I think, India can sell would be 50,000 tonnes
more in the next two months. From August onwards local prices
will start rising. We have festivals," he said.
"Then it would be difficult to convince mills to sell sugar
at lower prices to exporters."
"In the last week of June, the weak rupee, falling local
prices and strong demand due to Ramadan allowed sugar mills to
strike a few deals," the exporter said.
"Pakistan's absence from the market also gave a boost.
Pakistan was selling sugar at very low prices. It sold even at
$470 per tonne. India can't do that. Local prices in India are
higher than that."
Some Indian millers are not prepared to sell below $480 per
tonne, trade sources said.
