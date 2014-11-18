SINGAPORE Nov 19 Stung by billion-dollar fines
for malpractice on their trading floors, the world's big banks
are using 'fuzzy logic' tools such as relationship mapping and
behavioural analytics to read the minds of would-be cheats among
their traders.
On Wednesday six global banks agreed to pay $4.3 billion to
settle claims they failed to stop traders from trying to rig
foreign exchange markets, which came hot on the
heels of similar fines for manipulating benchmark interest
rates.
Older systems to catch misconduct, still in use at some
firms, pick through conversations for trigger words, but they
can be easily circumvented.
"Traders have moved on. They know their communications are
being monitored; they are using different channels and new
words," said Richard Moore, head of financial crime and security
services at DBS Bank in Singapore.
The latest technology hopes to overcome that via behavioural
analytics, using fuzzy logic, which instead of hunting for a
smoking gun, builds up an understanding of the relationships and
probabilities that might predict transgressions.
Moore said DBS employs analytics experts in its compliance
team and is working on a module to extend their behavioural
profiling of ATM transactions and cardholders to chats and
emails.
"What we need is the ability to profile behaviour, to know
what is normal behaviour and realise when it begins to change,"
he said.
A host of surveillance firms have stepped forward with
analytics that promise to do that.
Singapore-based TrustSphere specialises in uncovering all
the relationships a person has from all digital interactions
across an organisation.
Two people colluding in a crime, such as fixing prices or
trading confidential information, would need to have a strong
relationship, said Manish Goel, founder of TrustSphere, whose
clients include financial services firms and governments.
"It's not what you know, it's who you know. Once our
technology sees a relationship, we have it mapped ... even
though the actual collusion conversation may happen offline or
in a coffee shop," Goel said.
PATENTED ALGORITHMS
Catelas, which has patented algorithms in behavioural
science, specialises in social network and relationship
analytics and has tied up with Nasdaq OMX, which has a
market surveillance product.
In a typical such system, a computer algorithm sifts through
thousands of email and messaging conversations, bundling them
into topics. Another algorithm updates the traders'
relationships and interactions map. A third aligns these results
to the risk score of the trader, which is derived by software
that maps business and individual risk profiles.
The objective is to match suspect conversations and
behavioural clues with parties that have a relationship, said
Michael Karbouris, head of Asia business development at Nasdaq
OMX.
Complex event processing platform Apama, a unit of Germany's
Software AG, is another tool used by banks to identify
and prevent fraud and comply with risk controls.
The company says more than 40 trading institutions use it,
including UniCredit, Royal Bank of Canada and
ANZ Bank.
The banks, however, are not talking.
"When one side reveals their hand, the other side reacts to
it, and then often people will work to find a way around that.
It's very difficult to be entirely secure," said Giles Nelson,
vice-president for Apama product strategy.
Even traditional word-based tools are getting smarter,
enabling monitors to add channels of formal and informal
communication to the search and update vocabulary in real time.
U.S.-based NICE Actimise sells software that surveys
communication content, with a learning capability that
constantly adds new terms to its suspect word cloud.
"New language can develop in a matter of minutes between two
individuals, especially if they have a strong relationship,"
said Catelas CEO Eddie Cogan. "Traditional lexicon-based tools
and their derivatives are impotent in the face of this new and
informal language."
This arms race is having an impact on the working
environment at the larger banks, where traders can now be
required to surrender their mobile phones and the right to use
private email.
"There is hardly any exchange of information or views.
Hardly any conversation," said one trader at a bank in
Singapore. "Because no one knows when the bank will use this
information against you."
