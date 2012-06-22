(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, June 22 Asia's gasoil margins extended gains on Friday, with the prompt July contract climbing to its strongest level in four months amid weakening underlying Brent crude prices. Gasoil's July margin rose 83 cents to $17.95 a barrel to Dubai crude, the highest since February, according to Reuters data. Australia's demand for gasoil has drawn down inventory levels in the region. Singapore onshore distillate stocks for the week ended June 20 slipped 4.2 percent to a three-week low of 8.9 million barrels, data from the International Enterprise (IE) showed. Demand for naphtha recovered slightly, lifting margins and intermonth spreads. South Korea's Samsung Total came forward to seek second-half July cargoes via a tender. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Asia's biggest naphtha buyer, is expected to restart two of its three naphtha crackers in 10-14 days following an outage. The fuel oil market was steady in early trade as players chose to stick to the sidelines amid economic uncertainty. Fixed-price swaps for all products fell, as Brent crude lost $1.48 to $90.04 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Thursday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: GASOIL Gasoil's July/August and August/September timespreads both inched up 2 cents to a contango of 5 cents a barrel. The July crack was 83 cents higher at a premium of $17.95 a barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 69 cents stronger at $17.98 a barrel. July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was unchanged at a premium of $1.00, while the August premium eased 1 cent to $1.05 a barrel. The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $106.58 and $106.63 a barrel, down 62-64 cents, or around 0.6 percent. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August timespread edged up 75 cents to a contango of $4.50 a tonne, while the August/September contango was 25 cents higher at $4.50 a tonne. The CFR August crack narrowed 12 cents to a discount of $11.71, while the September discount was 4 cents stronger at a discount of $11.58 a barrel to Brent crude. The CFR July swap lost $11.50 to $700.50 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore June swap was $1.30 lower at $75.30 a barrel. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's July/August timespread was unchanged at a backwardation of $5.75, while the August/September backwardation fell 13 cents to $4.25 a tonne. The July crack narrowed 16 cents to a discount of 65 cents, while August was 4 cents higher at a discount of $1.55 a barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $571.88 and $566.13 a tonne respectively, both down $8.38, or 1.4-1.5 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 75.20/75.40 -1.30 -1.70 AUGUST naphtha 75.55/75.75 -1.25 -1.63 JULY naphtha 700.25/700.75 -11.50 -1.62 AUGUST naphtha 704.75/705.25 -12.25 -1.71 JULY gasoil 106.53/106.63 -0.62 -0.58 AUGUST gasoil 106.53/106.73 -0.64 -0.60 JULY fuel oil 571.75/572.00 -8.38 -1.44 AUGUST fuel oil 566.00/566.25 -8.38 -1.46 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.90/1.10 0.00 JULY gasoil crack 17.85/18.05 0.83 JULY 180/380 cst 10.00/10.25 -0.63 JULY fuel oil crack -0.75/-0.55 0.16 JULY jet fuel crack 18.85/19.05 0.83 AUGUST naphtha crack -11.81/-11.61 0.12 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha -0.35 -0.30 -0.05 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) -4.50 -5.25 0.75 JULY/AUGUST gasoil -0.05 -0.07 0.02 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 5.75 5.75 0.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Nick Macfie)